Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
DETROIT, April 6 General Motors Co is maintaining its 2017 earnings forecast in another strong year for new U.S. light-vehicle sales, a top executive said on Thursday.
Chief Financial Officer Chuck Stevens told investors and analysts in a conference call that the company still forecasts full-year earnings per share of $6.00 to $6.50. He said GM still expected U.S. new light-vehicle sales for the industry at around 17.5 million units, after a record 17.55 million in 2016. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
BERLIN, June 14 Germany's federal government is against individual states and cities banning cars with diesel engines to reduce pollution, a transport ministry spokesman said on Wednesday following reports that local authorities in Munich are considering such a step.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $113.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S