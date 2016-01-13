DETROIT Jan 13 General Motors Co's board should not have given Chief Executive Mary Barra the added role of board chairman, and should instead keep the roles separate, the leader of an investor group that last year challenged GM's management over a different issue said Wednesday.

"The whole trend is to separate those roles," said Harry Wilson, who led a group of four hedge funds that put pressure on GM last year to return more cash to shareholders. Wilson spoke at a conference sponsored by Automotive News in Detroit.

Wilson said the role of board chairman "is a different job" from leading the company's management as chief executive.

GM announced earlier this month that Barra would take over as board chairman, replacing former Cummins Inc Chief Executive Theodore 'Tim' Solso. Solso now serves as the GM board's lead independent director.

Wilson praised GM's performance under Barra during the past 18 months, and said he favors the automaker's moves Wednesday to expand a share buyback program originally agreed in March 2015 with the investor group Wilson led.

GM also said it plans to repurchase a total of $16 billion in shares by the end of 2017, extending and increasing the earlier plan to repurchase $10 billion in shares in 2015 and 2016.

(Reporting By Joe White)