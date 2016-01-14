(In last paragraph, corrects to show $16 billion and $10
billion figures refer to amounts returned to shareholders
through share buybacks and dividends, not just share buybacks)
By Joseph White
DETROIT Jan 13 General Motors Co's board
should not have given Chief Executive Mary Barra the added role
of board chairman and should instead keep the roles separate,
the leader of an investor group that last year challenged GM's
management over a different issue said on Wednesday.
"The whole trend is to separate those roles," said Harry
Wilson, who led a group of four hedge funds that put pressure on
GM last year to return more cash to shareholders. Wilson spoke
at a conference sponsored by Automotive News in Detroit.
Wilson said the role of board chairman "is a different job"
from leading the company's management as chief executive.
GM earlier this month said Barra would take over as board
chairman, replacing Theodore "Tim" Solso, the former chairman
and chief executive of Cummins Inc. Solso is now the lead
independent director on GM's board.
A GM spokesman responded to Wilson's comments by pointing to
a statement made by Solso at the time of Barra's appointment as
chairman.
Solso, in his statement, said: "The board concluded it is in
the best interests of the company to combine the roles of Chair
and CEO in order to drive the most efficient execution of our
plan and vision for the future."
Wilson praised GM's performance under Barra during the past
18 months, and said he favors the automaker's moves on Wednesday
to expand a share buyback program originally agreed last March
with the investor group that he led.
GM also said it plans to return to shareholders a total of
$16 billion in the form of share buybacks and dividends from
2015 through 2017, extending and increasing the earlier plan to
return $10 billion to shareholders in 2015 and 2016.
(Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Leslie Adler)