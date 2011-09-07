* Exec says GM aims to "de-risk" the company
* Girsky says GM's pension deficit is a risk to company
* Analyst: Pension deficit may be largest call on GM's cash
By Deepa Seetharaman
DETROIT, Sept 7 General Motors Co (GM.N)
recognizes that its pension deficit represents a risk to the
company that management is hoping to take "off the table" for
investors, Vice Chairman Steve Girsky said on Wednesday.
The automaker's pension plan in the United States was
underfunded by $10.8 billion at the end of June, according to a
slide presentation prepared by GM for an investor conference in
New York. This does not include some $2 billion in stock the
automaker put into the plan in January.
Analysts have said the automaker's pension shortfall is
among the biggest risks to investors. The recent drop in
interest rates compounds these issues because it increases the
size of the underfunding.
"We want to take the pension risk off the table," Girsky
said during the Credit Suisse Automotive & Transportation
Conference.
Girsky told investors that GM did not know how much it will
put into the fund next year. The automaker is not required to
make any contributions to its pension fund until 2015.
"We don't have to put a penny into this thing until 2015
and there is a long runway from here to there," Girsky said.
"That said, we think it's a risk. The idea is to de-risk the
company."
GM's pension situation is "large and volatile," Morgan
Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said in a note this week.
Under GM CEO Daniel Akerson, the automaker has sought to
maintain a "fortress balance sheet" with enough liquidity to
support steady investment in product and technology.
But GM's pension deficit represents one of the major risks
to the company, compounded by the fact that interest rates are
now at their lowest level in decades. A pension is a fixed
payment drawn by workers in retirement.
A lower interest rate increases the underfunding of GM's
pension plan. U.S. Treasury prices fell to their lowest level
in at least 60 years this week. [ID:nN1E7861D1]
Analyst Jonas wrote in his note: "The U.S. pension plan
represents by far the biggest potential call on cash for GM."
GM shares gained 6.6 percent to close at $22.86 on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Matthew Lewis)