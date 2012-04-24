BEIJING, April 24 PSA Peugeot Citroen
said on Tuesday it may build cars in India with General Motors
, its new global alliance partner, effectively scrapping a
planned 650 million euro ($850 million) investment in its own
factory.
The companies will explore ways to use GM plants to support
Peugeot's long-heralded return to the Indian market, said
Gregoire Olivier, head of Asian operations for the Paris-based
automaker.
"We're not going to move forward by building our own factory
as we'd planned to," Olivier said in an interview at the Beijing
auto show.
"We now have GM as a global partner, and GM has factories in
India, so we're obviously reviewing our plans from the top," he
said. "There are a lot of other ways to enter India now that
they don't require us to put 600 million euros on the table."
($1 = 0.7619 euros)
