FRANKFURT, July 2 General Motors signed a
deal on Monday to transfer the bulk of its European logistics
operations to a unit of France's PSA Peugeot Citroen
starting next year in order to focus on its core car business,
the two carmakers said in a joint statement.
"This is the first step in leveraging synergies from the
comprehensive alliance with PSA Peugeot Citroen. The logistics
deal will lead to efficiency improvments and cost savings for
GM," Vice Chairman Stephen Girsky said in a statement.
PSA's Gefco unit will handle the European logistics for GM's
European brands Opel and Vauxhall as well as for its global
brands Chevrolet and Cadillac, including in Russia.
It includes among other things material and parts supplies
for GM's European manufacturing plants, as well as the transport
of both vehicles from factories to dealers and components to
parts distribution centres.
Opel Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke had announced
that in July GM would announce the deal, which had been in the
works since the alliance was first formed.
GM and Peugeot said late in February that they hoped the
alliance would lead to at least $2 billion in annual savings
shared evenly between the two within about five years from joint
purchasing, logistics and the joint development and production
of vehicles and parts.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)