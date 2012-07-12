MUNICH, July 12 Cutting-edge technology in
greener cars like General Motor's Chevy Volt and PSA
Peugeot Citroen's 3008 HYbrid4 is unlikely to be
shared in the alliance between the two firms, an executive from
GM's Opel unit said on Thursday.
"The honest answer is I can't imagine that," Opel
development chief Rita Forst told an industry conference in
Munich, when asked if the two companies would offer cars
equipped with the other's respective flagship green car
technology.
Industry experts say halo products like the Opel Ampera
extended range electric vehicle (EREV), sold as the Volt in the
United States, are crucial for a brand to demonstrate leadership
and innovation.
They also help to drive demand for core volume models, since
customers come to see the Ampera or the 3008 diesel hybrid but
drive off with a more affordable Opel Astra or Peugeot 208,
respectively.
Toyota's Prius, the first commercially successful
full hybrid, helped transform the company's image from being a
Japanese carmaker late in identifying future trends to one of
the greenest car brands in the industry.
"There are certain technological genes that a manufacturer
cannot share," Forst said, explaining that unique selling points
like these needed to be protected.
GM and Peugeot agreed in late February to form a global
alliance targeting a combined reduction in annual costs of at
least $2 billion by sharing selected platforms, modules and
components on a worldwide basis.
