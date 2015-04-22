By Ben Klayman
| DETROIT, April 22
DETROIT, April 22 General Motors Co's
return to selling smaller pickups in the United States has
resuscitated a moribund market segment, but new data highlights
the risk that the automaker's new trucks are cannibalizing sales
of higher-priced models.
Since the launch last autumn of the Chevrolet Colorado and
GMC Canyon, the midsize pickup segment has grown to more than 2
percent of the total U.S. car and light truck market from 1.4
percent last summer. Some industry executives believe the
segment could double annual sales to 500,000 vehicles, which
would have been 3 percent of last year's market.
However, beneath the encouraging numbers for the Colorado
and Canyon are some less positive trends, said IHS Automotive
analyst Tom Libby. Nine of the top 10 vehicles previously owned
by buyers of the Colorado and Canyon are GM cars and trucks.
Owners of full-size Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra
trucks made up more than 16 percent of the consumers who
switched into both smaller GM pickups, according to IHS data.
"That was ominous," Libby said. "There may be a deeper issue
here" related to the potential for undercutting sales of
higher-margin models.
Libby said it was early in the life of the new midsized
trucks and the actual number of consumers who switched from
other GM vehicles was small by comparison.
GM officials said the IHS data fails to take into account
new buyers and Canyon marketing manager Kenn Bakowski said more
than half of all the sales of the new trucks are buyers new to
the company.
THREE-TRUCK STRATEGY
GM's new trucks have taken a bite out of long-time midsized
pickup segment leader, Toyota Motor Corp's Tacoma. Last
month, GM President Dan Ammann called the smaller trucks "a very
good investment."
"It's a sleeper segment with huge opportunity," Rich Latek,
GMC's director of marketing, said in an interview. GM recently
added a third shift at the Wentzville, Missouri, plant where
their trucks are built because demand is so strong. The
automaker plans to offer a diesel version to expand the appeal
of the models.
The Colorado and Canyon represent one leg of what GM
executives call a "three-truck strategy." The other two are the
large and heavy-duty versions of the Silverado and Sierra
trucks, which are bigger and sell at higher prices.
The Colorado and Canyon, like the Toyota Tacoma, are aimed
at people who want the utility of a pickup, but more for
recreation - such as carrying bikes or camping gear - than for
hauling lumber or oil field gear. The Colorado starts at about
$20,120, about $6,000 less than the larger Silverado pickup.
Dealers say they are happy with the new trucks. "It's the
right truck at the right time," AutoNation Inc Chief
Executive Mike Jackson said. "They saw something that others
doubted."
Still, it is not clear that demand will soon surpass the
1986 peak, when smaller pickups made up more than 9 percent of
the market with more than 1.4 million sales, according to GM.
Midsized trucks generate less than the $10,000-$12,000 in
profit per vehicle of the full-size models according to
analysts, but GM officials said they are money-makers and a
component of their strategy to achieve 10 percent profit margins
in North America. Since their launch last fall, GM has sold
37,351 Colorado and Canyon trucks through March.
MIXED VIEWS
Demand for larger pickups remains much greater, however.
Chevrolet sold 45,193 Silverados in March alone.
LMC Automotive sees the midsize segment hitting 2 percent
of the overall market this year but slipping back under that by
2020. LMC forecasts Colorado sales to hit just over 74,000 this
year but to fall by 8.4 percent over the next five years, and
Canyon sales to hit almost 29,500 this year but slide almost 21
percent in the subsequent five years.
Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Matthew Stover said GM's
smaller trucks will generate decent profit, but the smaller
trucks are more significant for Latin America and Asia.
"Too many other products have emerged in the market to fill
the place of the midsized pickup truck," Stover said.
Toyota, meanwhile, is gearing up to defend its position in
the United States with a redesigned Tacoma due to launch this
fall. The Tacoma has lost share in the segment, but its sales
are still up almost 13 percent so far this year.
"Our biggest issue right now is trying to keep our dealers
supplied," said Bill Fay, group vice president for Toyota's U.S.
sales. Toyota added a third shift at its truck plant in Baja,
Mexico.
Fay predicts the midsized truck segment could rise as high
as 500,000 U.S. sales, which would be double last year's level.
Tacoma sales could improve by more than 6 percent this year to
about 165,000 trucks, he said, and rise another 10,000 or more
next year.
And the segment will likely grow more crowded. Hyundai Motor
Co is eyeing the smaller end of the market, and
Daimler's Mercedes has said it will focus initially
on non-U.S. markets.
However, GM's U.S. rivals - Ford Motor Co and Fiat
Chrysler Automobiles - are still unconvinced
of the viability of smaller trucks.
"We are investing in and expanding our F-Series lineup for
the North American market," Doug Scott, Ford Truck group
marketing manager, said of the company's full-size truck. "The
compact pickup segment in the U.S. has been declining."
