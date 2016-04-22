(Adds more of company's statement, updates stock price)
April 22 General Motors said on Friday it
will close four North American plants, which primarily make cars
rather than SUVs or trucks, for two weeks because of a parts
shortage following the earthquake this month in Japan.
GM looked at parts availability and its North American plant
operations and decided that these four plants would close to
ensure adequate parts supply, a company spokeswoman said.
GM said the steps are being taken proactively, as it
"continues to assess the potential impact on its supply chain"
of the earthquake, which has curtailed some auto supplier plants
in Japan.
Operations at Lordstown, Ohio; Fairfax, Kansas; Spring Hill,
Tennessee; and the Flex Oshawa plant in Ontario will be shut for
two weeks beginning on April 25, GM said in a statement. (bit.ly/1NFs7v9)
GM will make up the production lost during the shutdowns by
the end of this year, the company said.
It said the "temporary adjustment" was not expected to
affect the company's full-year production plan, or its
second-quarter or full-year financial results for North America.
In the past few years and especially as gasoline prices have
remained low, GM and other automakers have experienced greater
consumer demand for pickup trucks and SUVs than sedans and
hatchbacks.
The Lordstown plant makes the Chevrolet Cruze compact car;
Spring Hill makes the Cadillac XT5 midsize crossover SUV;
Fairfax makes the midsize Chevrolet Malibu and the fullsize
Buick LaCrosse sedans; and Oshawa Flex makes the fullsize
Chevrolet Impala and the midsize Buick Regal sedans as well as
the fullsize Cadillac XTS sedan.
GM shares were down 1.5 percent at $32.16 at midday on
Friday.
