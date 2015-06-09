DAX nears record high as European shares march on
DETROIT, June 9 General Motors Co Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra on Tuesday declined to comment on reports that the U.S. Department of Justice is weighing a criminal charge against the automaker.
GM has "cooperated fully" with prosecutors, she said. Any settlement would be "on their timeline," Barra added ahead of the company's shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.