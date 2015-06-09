DAX nears record high as European shares march on
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)
DETROIT, June 9 General Motors Co Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra on Tuesday held fast to the company's target of attaining 10 percent profit margins in its home North American market by 2016.
GM first announced its target for pretax 2016 North American margins last October.
Barra, speaking with reporters before the company's annual meeting in Detroit, also reaffirmed the company will achieve its first profit in Europe in more than a decade in 2016. (Reporting by Joseph White; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.