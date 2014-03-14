DETROIT, March 13 U.S. safety regulators have recorded 303 deaths involving non-deployment of airbags in 1.6 million compact cars recalled last month by General Motors Co , according to a new study released Thursday night by a safety watchdog group.

GM has said it has reports of 12 deaths in 34 crashes in the recalled cars, which include the 2005-2007 Chevrolet Cobalt and 2003-2007 Saturn Ion.

GM did not recall the cars until February, despite learning of problems with the ignition switch in 2001.

The Center for Auto Safety said it referenced crash and fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to come up with the 303 deaths.