By Paul Lienert
DETROIT, March 13 U.S. safety regulators have
recorded 303 deaths when airbags failed to deploy in 1.6 million
compact cars recalled last month by General Motors Co,
according to a study released Thursday night by a safety
watchdog group.
The new report and higher death toll ratchet up the pressure
on GM, which has said it has reports of 12 deaths in 34 crashes
in the recalled cars.
GM did not recall the cars until February, despite learning
of problems with the ignition switch in 2001 and issuing related
service bulletins to dealers with suggested remedies in 2005.
The auto maker is facing increasing pressure to compensate
victims and create a $1 billion fund, even if some would-be
plaintiffs are barred from suing under the terms of GM's
emergence from bankruptcy in 2009.
The Center for Auto Safety said it referenced crash and
fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration's (NHTSA) Fatal Analysis Reporting System (FARS).
GM said late Thursday that the new report was based on "raw
data" and "without rigorous analysis, it is pure speculation to
attempt to draw any meaningful conclusions."
Clarence Ditlow, the center's executive director, said,
"NHTSA could and should have initiated a defect investigation to
determine why airbags were not deploying in Cobalts and Ions in
increasing numbers."
GM recalled the cars because when the ignition switch is
jostled, a key could turn off the car's engine and disable
airbags, sometimes while traveling at high speed.
The safety agency has been criticized for not pressing GM to
recall the cars with defective switches, despite receiving
hundreds of consumer complaints in the past 10 years and
implementing its own investigations of two fatalities related to
the faulty ignition switches.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx on Thursday
promised an "aggressive investigation" into whether GM was slow
to report to the federal government problems with ignition
switches on the 2005-2007 Chevrolet Cobalt and 2003-2007 Saturn
Ion.
The U.S. attorney in Manhattan has opened a criminal probe,
and House and Senate committees have pledged to hold hearings
about GM and NHTSA's behavior.
RED FLAGS IN DATA
Ditlow said the center's study, conducted by Friedman
Research Corp of Austin, Texas, also cross-referenced fatality
data supplied by GM to NHTSA's Early Warning Reporting (EWR)
database.
"Combining EWR and FARS data as (the center) did should have
raised a red flag to NHTSA," Ditlow said in a letter sent
Thursday to the safety agency.
In a review of the EWR filings, Reuters found GM reports of
three fatal crashes involving the Saturn Ion in 2003 and 2004,
well before the first confirmed fatality in a Chevrolet Cobalt.
Two of the three Ion crashes involved non-deployment of airbags,
according to the center's analysis of the data.
A GM spokesman on Thursday declined to provide specifics on
the early warning crash reports or confirm whether the deaths in
those crashes were among the fatalities counted by the company
as recall-related.
GM said its investigation into the massive recall and the
impact of the defective switch is "ongoing."
GM's slow recall, 13 years after the company first saw signs
of a problem, is the subject of several investigations,
including by Congress and by NHTSA, which investigated a 2005
crash in Maryland of a 2005 Cobalt in which Amber Marie Rose was
killed.
GM engineers also were aware of four fatalities in crashes
involving the 2004 Saturn Ion, GM said in filings published on
Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
GM did not give dates of those crashes.
The Reuters review of the Early Warning Reporting database,
includes reports of at least two fatal crashes involving the
2004 Ion, one in December 2003 in Connecticut, the other in
November 2004 in Texas. The database cites airbag issues in both
incidents, without providing details.
A third report provided by GM to NHTSA involved the May 2004
crash of a 2003 Ion in Pennsylvania, citing engine problems, but
no further details.
In a statement on its website, NHTSA said some information
provided by automakers to the EWR database remains confidential,
including "warranty claims, consumer complaints to the
manufacturer, field reports" and the full vehicle identification
number in death and injury claims.