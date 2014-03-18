By Ben Klayman
| DETROIT, March 18
Executive Mary Barra said she did not learn details about
defective GM cars linked to 12 deaths until Jan. 31, just two
weeks after she was named CEO and nearly 13 years after GM
engineers first documented problems.
GM last month recalled 1.6 million cars from 2003 to 2007 to
replace faulty ignition switches that could cause the engine to
shut down and turn off the airbags. The first death linked to
the defect occurred in Maryland in July 2005.
"I am very sorry for the loss of life that has occurred,"
Barra said at a roundtable meeting with journalists on Tuesday.
She said she learned in late December, when she was still
head of GM's global product development organization, that there
was a review of the Chevrolet Cobalt, one of the cars
subsequently involved in the recall.
"Clearly, this took too long," she said of the lengthy
internal engineering probe of the defective switches, which GM
first learned about in 2001 and initially addressed in dealer
service bulletins in 2005.
Another GM executive, Mark Reuss, said at Tuesday's
roundtable meeting that he called Barra in late January after he
and other GM executives decided to recall the Cobalt and other
models with the defective switches. Reuss, who was president of
GM North America, succeeded Barra in mid-January as global
product development chief.
Barra said she is prepared to testify about the recall at
U.S. congressional hearings in Washington.
She declined to address directly questions about whether GM
plans to set up a trust fund for crash victims. Barra said GM
has not contacted families of the 12 victims.
Barra said her goals are twofold: "To repair every single
one of these vehicles," and "to make sure this problem never
happens again."