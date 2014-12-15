Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
General Motors Co (GM.N) has received 64 claims for compensation for ignition switch defects in its cars in the past week, bringing the total to 2,326, according to the official administering the compensation program.
As of Monday, GM had received a total of 251 claims for deaths, 156 for catastrophic injuries and 1,919 for less-serious injuries requiring hospitalization.
The company's compensation program has so far determined that 42 deaths, seven severe injuries and 51 other injuries were eligible for payment, the report from lawyer Kenneth Feinberg said. (bit.ly/1pQoKW7)
GM hired Feinberg, who ran high-profile victim compensation funds for the Sept. 11 attacks and Deepwater Horizon oil spill, to handle an out-of-court compensation program to pay claims on behalf of people injured or killed because of the faulty switch.
The report said 306 claims had been deemed ineligible, while 445 were under review. Another 568 lacked sufficient paperwork or evidence and 907 had no documentation at all, it said.
The company has set aside an initial $400 million to cover its the costs of compensation.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein saw his overall compensation fall slightly, reflecting lower revenues at the bank in the first half of 2016.
WASHINGTON The top Democrat on a key House of Representatives committee has demanded a chance to interview executives of Wells Fargo & Co , which has been embroiled in a scandal over fake accounts, because she said Republicans already had that opportunity in December.