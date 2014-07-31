By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, July 31
General Motors Co in April hired Washington, DC,
lawyer Kenneth Feinberg to run the compensation program, giving
him sole discretion on how much to offer for serious injuries
and deaths caused by the faulty switch. GM has set aside $400
million to cover claims, although the total amount of awards is
not capped and could increase.
GM has linked 54 accidents and 13 deaths to the faulty
switch, which prompted the recall of 2.6 million vehicles.
Feinberg, who has run other high-profile compensation funds,
told Reuters he was prepared to field a wave of claims for
compensation over the next five months. Claims can be submitted
until Dec. 31.
"If the 9/11 fund and BP oil spill fund are any indication,
we will likely get a flood of claims in the first three months
and the last month of the program," he said.
At least five plaintiffs' lawyers told Reuters there may be
hundreds of claims filed in the first few days, and a similar
number or more in the months to come.
While initially skeptical about the scope and restrictions
on the program, many plaintiffs' lawyers said they were willing
to give it a chance, particularly since it does not stop them
from suing GM while waiting to see how much money Feinberg
offers.
Indeed, some lawyers said that safeguard had encouraged them
to file claims even as they pursued lawsuits, because they could
always resume litigation later if they were unhappy with an
award.
People that do take the payout, however, must drop their
lawsuits.
Robert Hilliard, a plaintiffs' lawyer in Texas, said he
expected to submit 150 to 200 claims in the next few days. Over
the same period, Alabama lawyer Jere Beasley said he and a team
of other attorneys planned to bring between 10 to 15 claims.
"(In total) we anticipate submitting maybe as many as 80,
but that's just a running number right now," Beasley said.
"Cases are still coming in."
A spokesman for GM, Jim Cain, said the company encouraged
anyone who was injured or had lost a loved one in an eligible
vehicle to submit claims.
California attorney Jonathan Michaels, who will file a claim
on Friday for the parents of Ben Hair, who was killed in a 2009
accident, said he was cautiously optimistic about the program
but that it could be overwhelmed with thousands of claims.
"I fear we're going to get lost in the shuffle of something
that's more vast than they expected," he said.
