Dec 15 General Motors Co has received 64
claims for compensation for ignition switch defects in its cars
in the past week, bringing the total to 2,326, according to the
official administering the compensation program.
As of Monday, GM had received a total of 251 claims for
deaths, 156 for catastrophic injuries and 1,919 for less-serious
injuries requiring hospitalization.
The company's compensation program has so far determined
that 42 deaths, seven severe injuries and 51 other injuries were
eligible for payment, the report from lawyer Kenneth Feinberg
said. (bit.ly/1pQoKW7)
GM hired Feinberg, who ran high-profile victim compensation
funds for the Sept. 11 attacks and Deepwater Horizon oil spill,
to handle an out-of-court compensation program to pay claims on
behalf of people injured or killed because of the faulty switch.
The report said 306 claims had been deemed ineligible, while
445 were under review. Another 568 lacked sufficient paperwork
or evidence and 907 had no documentation at all, it said.
The company has set aside an initial $400 million to cover
its the costs of compensation.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)