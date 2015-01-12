Jan 12 General Motors Co received 141
additional claims for compensation for ignition switch defects
in its cars in the past week, bringing the total to 2,710,
according to the official administering the compensation
program.
Through Friday, GM had received 303 claims for deaths, 202
for catastrophic injuries and 2,205 for less-serious injuries
that required hospitalization, according to the report from
lawyer Kenneth Feinberg, hired by GM to administer the program.
The number of claims found eligible for compensation rose to
112 from 100, according to the report. (bit.ly/1AIdgLp)
The company's compensation program has so far determined
that 45 deaths, seven severe injuries and 60 other injuries were
eligible to be compensated.
The report said 320 claims were deemed ineligible, while 738
were under review. Another 757 lacked sufficient paperwork or
evidence and 783 had no documentation at all.
GM has set aside an initial $400 million to cover its costs
of compensation for claims on behalf of people injured or killed
because of the faulty switch in its cars.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)