March 16 General Motors Co has received 4,342 claims for compensation related to ignition switch defects in its cars, according to the lawyer overseeing the compensation program.

The company received until Friday 475 claims for death, 289 for catastrophic injuries and 3,578 for less-serious injuries requiring hospitalization, according to a report by lawyer Kenneth Feinberg on Monday. (bit.ly/1pQoKW7)

GM has so far determined that 67 deaths, 11 severe injuries and 102 other injuries are eligible for payment, said the report.

The report said 820 claims had been deemed ineligible, while 1,492 were under review. Applications for 1,066 claims lacked sufficient paperwork or evidence and 784 had no documentation at all, it said.

GM has set aside an initial $400 million to cover its costs of compensation for claims on behalf of people injured or killed because of the faulty switch in its cars.