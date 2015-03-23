South Africa's new ministers, deputy ministers to be sworn in on Friday
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 South Africa's new ministers and deputy ministers will be sworn in at 1600 GMT on Friday, President Jacob Zuma's office said.
March 23 General Motors Co has seven more claims eligible for compensation for deaths due to accidents caused by faulty ignition switches, taking the total to 74, according to the official administering the company's compensation program.
Lawyer Kenneth Feinberg determined that a total of 200 claims, including 11 severely injured and 115 who were hospitalized, are eligible for compensation, as of March 20. (bit.ly/1pQoKW7)
He began evaluating the claims and determining compensation after GM received 475 claims for deaths, 289 for catastrophic injuries and 3,578 for less-serious injuries requiring hospitalization, through a Jan. 31 deadline.
Feinberg's report said 1,025 claims had been deemed ineligible, while 1,326 were under review. Applications for 1,075 claims lacked sufficient paperwork or evidence, and 716 had no documentation at all.
GM has set aside an initial $400 million to cover compensation costs. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SMITHS GROUP: The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA . * JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis ,