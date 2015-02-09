(Corrects name in paragraphs 2 and 4 to Feinberg from Weinberg)
Feb 9 General Motors Co received another
57 claims for compensation for ignition switch defects in its
cars in the past week, bringing the total to 4,237, according to
the administrator of the company's compensation program.
Through Friday, GM had received 462 claims for death, 282
for catastrophic injuries and 3,493 for less-serious injuries
requiring hospitalization, according to a report from lawyer
Kenneth Feinberg, hired by GM to administer the program.
The number of claims found to be eligible for compensation
so far is 131, the report said. (bit.ly/1pQoKW7)
Feinberg has so far determined that 52 deaths, eight severe
injuries and 71 other injuries are eligible for compensation.
The report said 501 claims have been deemed ineligible,
while 1,143 are under review. Another 1,016 lacked sufficient
paperwork or evidence and 1,446 had no documentation at all.
The deadline for filing claims was Jan. 31, but any claims
postmarked by that date are eligible for review.
GM has set aside an initial $400 million to cover its costs
of compensation for claims on behalf of people injured or killed
because of the faulty switches.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)