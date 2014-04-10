(Repeats Insight with no changes to headline or text)
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. lawmakers
investigating General Motors' slow recall of 2.6 million cars
are zeroing in on engineers and others who may have been aware
of problems with ignition switches linked to at least 13 deaths.
One month after congressional committees launched formal
probes into why it took GM more than a decade to respond
to ignition switch safety defects with the recall, lawmakers
still do not know exactly how company engineers initially
reacted to the problem or whether senior executives were made
aware of it.
House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee
investigators last month spoke with GM lawyers about company
documents.
That panel and the Senate Commerce Science and
Transportation Committee now want to hear from people with
direct knowledge of the switch defect, which can unexpectedly
shut off engines, disabling airbags and making steering and
braking more difficult.
GM Chief Executive Mary Barra had few detailed answers for
lawmakers at hearings last week.
"If you really want to get to the bottom of it you really
have to talk to people who were actually there when all this was
going on," said Senator John Thune of South Dakota, the senior
Republican on the Senate committee.
Some members of Congress and their aides expressed interest
in calling GM engineers, including ignition switch designer Ray
DeGiorgio, to testify at hearings that will likely come this
spring or summer.
Congressional investigators have documents from GM that help
explain some decisions. One email chain involved engineer John
Hendler and Lori Queen, an executive who had responsibility for
small car development, discussing costs of redesigning the
switch, for instance. DeGiorgio, Hendler and Queen did not
responded to Reuters requests for comment.
GM documents already turned over to the House committee
raise questions that aides say are still unanswered, including
how GM changed the switch in 2006.
DeGiorgio testified last year in a deposition related to a
suit against GM that he was unaware of a change in the part. But
a document turned over to Congress showed that he approved
redesigning the switch in 2006. The part number was not changed
at the time, and the document also lacks a signature by a "GM
Validation Engineer." Investigators want to know why.
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, a former federal
prosecutor and Connecticut state attorney general, said he wants
to question lead GM engineers, but also "lower-level officials
who may have knowledge about the reasons GM not only failed to
correct it (the ignition switch problem), but concealed it."
Republican Senator Kelly Ayotte, a former New Hampshire
state attorney general who serves on the Senate Commerce,
Science and Transportation panel that grilled GM CEO Barra, has
said GM's behavior may be criminal.
"The thing that I found most appalling is the deception here
and that deception is really outrageous and totally unacceptable
in terms of what they knew, when they knew it and what they told
the public," Ayotte told Reuters.
Ayotte said she "very much" wants to get testimony from
former federal prosecutor Anton Valukas, who was hired by GM to
conduct an internal investigation of what has become a major
safety issue, as well as a public-relations nightmare for the
Detroit automaker.
Barra told Congress that she had to wait until Valukas's
investigation finished to answer many questions. The probe
should be completed by June, she said.
Asked about Ayotte's comments about "deception" in the
company, GM spokesman Greg Martin on Wednesday said the
automaker "is taking an unsparing look at the circumstances that
led to this recall" and that as facts become available, "we will
not wait to take action."
Martin said that GM will cooperate fully with Congress and
an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, when asked about the possibility of Valukas
testifying to lawmakers.
TWO TRACKS
As Congress proceeds with its investigation, it also is
laying the groundwork for possible legislation later this year
that would prevent future safety defects from going unaddressed.
While it is not clear what kind of a measure would win
Republican and Democratic support, key lawmakers already are
weighing their options.
The House committee, which is still trying to "connect the
dots," will "identify the problem and then come back with
corrective legislation to fix it," pledged Chairman Fred Upton,
in remarks to reporters on Tuesday.
Senator Thune noted "the outrage" in Congress was bipartisan
given the deaths linked to GM's defective cars. And so, he said,
if it is determined that a legislative effort is needed, "I
suspect it would be pretty bipartisan" too.
While he talked about a "legislative fix," Upton would not
say whether it might aim to increase civil or criminal penalties
on manufacturers or impose tougher accident reporting
requirements on automakers.
Upton, a Michigan Republican, played a role in the writing
of a 2000 law that arose out of a congressional investigation
into problems involving Firestone tires on Ford Explorers.
Democrats already have proposed legislation to increase the
maximum civil penalties for violations of federal safety
standards. They also would strengthen reporting requirements
when there are fatalities and increase funding for agencies that
oversee the auto industry.
Consumers would get broader access to documents collected by
the government, under this plan.
If legislation is pursued, it could be slowed by long
recesses planned by Congress this year as members focus more on
campaigning for re-election in November.
Also, any legislative action is expected to prompt a
spirited auto industry lobbying campaign to mold a bill to its
liking.
GM CEO Barra is also likely to be called back to Capitol
Hill, to give lawmakers another chance to press her on steps she
would take to prevent dangerous cars from remaining on the road.
In her testimony last week, Barra repeatedly apologized to
Congress for the safety defect but provided few answers to
Congress for why it was allowed to fester for so long amid
repeated consumer complaints.
Barra, who became CEO in January after a 33-year GM career,
said more will be known when the internal probe wraps up.
That did not please members of Congress.
"She could have gotten somebody who could have given her the
information. But she thought she could just say, 'I'm sorry,'
and that would be good enough" said Representative Henry Waxman,
the senior Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee
in a brief interview.
(Editing by Caren Bohan and Peter Henderson)