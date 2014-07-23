DETROIT, July 23 General Motors Co
provided federal safety regulators with new details on 19 fatal
crashes involving three older models recalled this year for
defective ignition switches, according to data made public
Wednesday.
One of the entries matches up with the December 2013 crash
of a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt that killed 32-year-old Aubrey
Williams.
In March, Williams' father, Steve Smith, filed a wrongful
death lawsuit in Alabama state court against GM and Delphi
Automotive, which supplied the ignition switch used in the
Cobalt. Smith is a former employee of Delphi.
The vehicles in the crashes detailed on Wednesday included
the Cobalt, the Chevrolet HHR and the Saturn Ion, all of which
were recalled in February for defective ignition switches linked
to at least 13 deaths.
The new information was provided by GM to the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration and posted on Wednesday to
NHTSA's Early Warning Reporting (EWR) database.
The new data was sent to the NHTSA in the first quarter and
covers fatal crashes that date as far back as 2009.
The EWR entries do not list crash victims' names and do not
directly link the crashes to ignition switches. Instead, they
list "reported components" that could be contributing factors to
the crash.
The Alabama crash lists "electrical" as a potential factor.
The Cobalt, HHR and Ion were included in the earlier recall
of 2.6 million GM cars because the ignition switches could be
accidentally turned off, cutting electrical power to the engine,
power steering and air bags.
The new EWR data lists air bags, steering or electrical
issues as "reported components" in all but two of the fatal
Cobalt, HHR and Ion crashes.
GM told NHTSA in the first quarter it had reports of at
least 14 fatal crashes and 15 deaths in the Cobalt for model
years 2005-2009. It also had reports of three deaths in three
crashes of the 2007 HHR, as well as two deaths in two crashes of
the 2005-2006 Ion.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)