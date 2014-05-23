CHICAGO May 23 In the midst of an historic run
of recalls, including over one defect linked to at least 13
deaths, General Motors Co sales are showing resilience.
The No. 1 U.S. automaker is beating the industry average
this month, according to one estimate, and more than 10 dealers
interviewed by Reuters were upbeat, saying lingering concerns
about the safety of the company's current new car lineup are
dissipating even as the number of recalls rise.
While dealers report some wariness from owners of GM cars,
they say GM's mounting recalls - the 15.8 million vehicles
globally recalled in 2014 is more than last year's total U.S.
new car sales by all manufacturers -- are not stoking fears.
Nearly two months ago, after her Texas dealership had missed
its own March sales target, Ancira Motor Company Vice President
April Ancira told Reuters that it would take time for GM
to gain back lost customers and that Chevrolet was "suffering".
This week, she said that dealership traffic had rebounded from a
dip and customer worries have waned. Once-frequent concerned
customer calls have declined to a call or two a week.
"There are still a few customers concerned about safety, but
GM has really stepped up to the plate," she said, citing free
rental cars for customers waiting for repairs to Chevrolet
Cobalts and other models with defective ignition switches, the
highest profile recall linked to 13 deaths. GM's U.S. recalls,
29 this year, show its concern with safety, she said.
Investors have been less relaxed. GM stock is down almost 20
percent this year and the company has announced $1.7 billion in
recall-related charges in the first two quarters.
In its latest announcements this week, GM recalled 2.6
million vehicles due to possible faulty seat belts,
transmissions, air bags and fire issues, and another 284,000 to
address a potential fire hazard.
In previous surveys by Reuters, dealers reported a barrage
of customer calls with questions about the safety of their cars,
especially the 2.6 million vehicles, including Saturn Ions and
Cobalts, recalled for the ignition switch defect linked to the
deaths.
But all four of GM's U.S. brands reported April sales
increases, and according to LMC Automotive research, GM's retail
sales through May 18 were up 3.5 percent compared with the same
period a year ago, higher than the industry average of 0.5
percent.
Buckingham Research Group this week recommended buying GM
stock aggressively, saying in a note to clients that thus far
"there has been no measurable impact in the marketplace, and we
believe that will continue."
A weekly analysis of customer "consideration" for GM brands
by industry researcher Edmunds.com shows no significant impact
of the recall so far.
George Hoffer, a University of Richmond transportation
economist, said that as the ignition switch recall involves some
older vehicles and defunct brands, its impact has been muted. He
added that constant media coverage of recalls has "inoculated"
consumers against them.
Toyota's recall of more than 9 million vehicles in 2009 and
2010, partly related to unintended acceleration, led to a dip in
sales and resale prices for the brand, said Larry Dominique,
executive vice president at industry researcher TrueCar.com. But
it dissipated when negative headlines about the recalls faded,
he argued.
Toyota's share of the U.S. market has still not returned to
its 2009 peak, although the company has had to deal with issues
beyond its own cars, including improved quality from its
competitors and the aftermath of the 2011 Japanese tsunami.
During GM's April 24 quarterly earnings call Chief Executive
Mary Barra was asked by an analyst whether increased traffic in
dealerships related to the recalls could lead to new sales.
Apart from stressing concern over the ignition switch issue,
Barra said GM was focusing on customer service through the
recall process and offering employee pricing to car owners.
"We see that as a huge opportunity," she said of the
increased traffic to dealerships.
Matt Jones, a senior editor at Edmunds.com who focuses on
dealerships, said that the opportunity for new car sales during
the recall process is not that high.
"When people come in for a recall they're not in the buying
stage, they're in the fix-it stage," he said.
But several dealers said they had sold a small number of
cars to recall customers and appeared to take the attitude that
any customer on the lot was a sales opportunity.
"The key is to make this as pleasant and smooth an
experience as possible so that when these car owners are ready
to buy, they'll think of us," said Andy Sweis, general manager
at Jennings Chevrolet in Glenview, Illinois, who said his
dealership had seen "a few" sales to recall customers.
Al Cerrone of Cerrone Chevrolet Buick & GMC Truck dealership
in South Attleboro, Massachusetts said some customers are
trading in recalled cars for new Buicks.
Now a consultant at the dealership he recently sold, Cerrone
said customers are aware of the recalls but don't disparage GM.
"The silver lining is pent-up demand," he said. "They've
held out for a long time because of the economy or whatever, but
now it's time for them to buy."
(Additional reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and Tim
McLaughlin in Boston, editing by Peter Henderson)