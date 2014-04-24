DETROIT, April 24 Parts supplier Delphi
Automotive Plc Chief Executive Officer Rodney O'Neal
declined on Thursday to discuss costs related to the General
Motors Co ignition switch recall.
Delphi produced the ignition switches involved in the recall
of 2.6 million GM vehicles that have been linked to at least 13
deaths. GM said earlier Thursday that Delphi was planning to add
another assembly line to make replacement switches, likely in
June.
"We're working very closely and seamlessly with GM on this
issue in order to solve the ramp-up issues and ultimately get
this behind both of us," said O'Neal on a conference call with
Wall Street analysts.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)