DETROIT, April 24 Parts supplier Delphi Automotive Plc Chief Executive Officer Rodney O'Neal declined on Thursday to discuss costs related to the General Motors Co ignition switch recall.

Delphi produced the ignition switches involved in the recall of 2.6 million GM vehicles that have been linked to at least 13 deaths. GM said earlier Thursday that Delphi was planning to add another assembly line to make replacement switches, likely in June.

"We're working very closely and seamlessly with GM on this issue in order to solve the ramp-up issues and ultimately get this behind both of us," said O'Neal on a conference call with Wall Street analysts. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)