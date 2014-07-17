US STOCKS-Wall St higher as oil recovers; Fed in focus
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
July 17 The chief executive of Delphi Automotive , the auto supplier that supplied the defective switch to General Motors Co that has been linked to at least 13 deaths, said on Thursday that the automaker was responsible for approving the faulty part design.
Rodney O'Neal, testifying in front of the U.S. Congress, said his company made "the switch that GM approved and wanted.
"GM knowingly approved a final design that included less torque than the original target," he said in prepared written testimony he will make to members of a Senate subcommittee. "In our view, that approval established the final specification."
So far, GM has attributed 13 deaths and 54 crashes to the specific defect, in which the ignition switch can slip from the "run" to the "accessory" position, causing the engine to stall, air bags to not deploy, and a loss of power brakes and power steering.
O'Neal said Delphi has four production lines running to make ignition switches to replace the faulty parts that have been recalled by GM. He said Delphi has shipped more than one million new switches and is on track to deliver more than two million by the end of August. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. mortgage application activity reached a nearly four-month peak last week even as borrowing costs on 30-year home loans jumped to their highest almost three years, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.
NEW YORK, March 15 Wells Fargo & Co, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and Deutsche Bank AG have reached a $165 million class-action settlement over their underwriting for the now-bankrupt subprime lender NovaStar Mortgage Inc.