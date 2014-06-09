By Ben Klayman
DETROIT, June 9 Two product litigation attorneys
and a quality control executive are among the 15 employees who
have been forced out by General Motors Co over the
company's poor handling of a defective ignition switch linked to
at least 13 deaths, according to two people familiar with the
decisions.
Attorneys Jaclyn Palmer and Ronald Porter, who had settled
several of the cases involving Chevrolet Cobalt cars involved in
accidents where the air bags did not deploy, are no longer at
GM, said the sources, who asked not to be identified discussing
names the company has not public disclosed. Director of Field
Performance Evaluation Maureen Foley-Gardner, also was pushed
out.
None of the three employees identified by Reuters on Monday
could be reached on their personal phones for comment. Their
names were no longer recognized at the main GM switch board. GM
declined to comment.
GM has said that 15 employees are "no longer" with the
company due to their handling of the switch recall. GM announced
the departures along with the results of an internal probe last
week, and Reuters has now identified a total of 11 of the 15,
mostly lower level employees.
Last week, GM said it fired two engineers who had been on
paid leave and sources identified six other executives forced
out. The most senior identified by Reuters is Michael Robinson,
the former North American general counsel who later became vice
president for environmental, sustainability and regulatory
affairs.
The GM report particularly blamed the legal team for failing
to act on signs of a safety issue, although General Counsel
Michael Millikin kept his job. Three attorneys have left, in
addition to Robinson and the two identified on Monday, taking
the total to six.
Foley-Gardner's exit has not been reported, while other
media have identified Palmer and Porter as two of the 15 no
longer with GM.
CEO Mary Barra said last week that, of the 15, "some were
removed because of what we consider misconduct or incompetence.
Others have been relieved because they simply didn't do enough:
They didn't take responsibility (and) didn't act with any sense
of urgency" to investigate causes of fatal crashes and inform
senior management.
The defective switch can disable air bags, making crashes
much more dangerous.
Palmer first learned of an issue involving nondeployment of
air bags in a Cobalt in November 2006, and over the next several
years handled or was told of several cases involving the same
issue, according to the company's internal report released last
week.
In a January 2011 meeting where company attorneys reviewed
potential legal settlements, Palmer discussed company
investigators' theory that airbag nondeployment might be related
to the ignition switch, according to the GM report. The meeting
was attended by at least three other attorneys, including
Porter, who also were forced out.
The particular case from the January meeting was settled
shortly after, but later that month, another executive asked
Palmer for a meeting to discuss the Cobalt issues. It took
several months for that meeting to convene, according to the
internal report, which frequently criticized a lack of urgency
at GM.
Porter also was involved or familiar with several cases
involving Cobalts in accidents where air bags did not deploy,
including one in which plaintiff's lawyers showed that GM had
changed the switch design without changing the part number. That
explained a key question for GM engineers investigating the
issue, but the report noted that it still took months to
initiate the recall.
Foley-Gardner was a member of a high-level executive
committee charged in December 2013 with investigating whether a
recall of the Cobalt was necessary, according to the report,
which noted that it took until February to initiate a recall. At
least three other executives who have been forced out were on
the committee.
