March 28 General Motors Co is adding 971,000 cars to its ignition switch recall, which began in February with 1.6 million vehicles and has been linked to a dozen deaths.

GM said the recall is being expanded to include versions of the Chevrolet Cobalt, Chevrolet HHR, Pontiac G5, Pontiac Solstice and Pontiac Sky made during model years 2008-2011.

Older versions of those cars, dating back to 2003, were recalled in February, along with the Saturn Ion. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit, editing by Peter Henderson)