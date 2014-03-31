WASHINGTON, March 31 The U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration did not have enough evidence to
open a formal investigation into defective ignition switches in
General Motors cars, NHTSA acting Administrator David Friedman
said in prepared testimony to Congress.
Friedman, who will testify on Tuesday before a House of
Representatives panel, said GM "had critical information that
would have helped identify this defect," which is linked to 13
deaths and has prompted the recall of 2.6 million GM cars.
He said had GM provided the information sooner, NHTSA likely
would have changed its approach to investigating the defect.
(Reporting by Eric Beech)