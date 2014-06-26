June 26 A lawyer for General Motors Co
will announce on Monday the eligibility criteria for a program
to compensate victims of a faulty ignition switch that prompted
the recall of 2.6 million vehicles.
Among the details will be the scope and rules of the program
and the timeline for submitting claims, according to a statement
on Thursday by a spokeswoman for the lawyer, Kenneth Feinberg.
She said he will make the announcement during a speech at
the National Press Club in Washington on Monday morning.
Feinberg, the architect of compensation funds for victims of
high-profile catastrophes including the September 11 attacks,
was hired by GM to assess the company's options for paying
individuals who were injured or whose family members were killed
in accidents connected to the switch problem.
GM CEO Mary Barra said during a June 18 congressional
hearing that Feinberg would have "full authority" to decide who
would be eligible for the program and what each claim would be
paid. She said the program is intended to compensate "every
single person who suffered a physical injury or lost a loved
one" as a result of the switch.
She said the program would begin accepting claims by Aug. 1.
GM has so far acknowledged 13 deaths connected with the switch,
although U.S. Representative Diana DeGette of Colorado suggested
during the June 18 hearing that there may be as many as 100
fatalities.
Plaintiffs' lawyers have suggested there may be many more
claims for injuries from crashes caused by the switch.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York and Ben Klayman in
Detroit; editing by Ted Botha and Matthew Lewis)