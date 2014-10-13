By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK Oct 13 A program to compensate victims
of a faulty ignition switch in General Motors vehicles
has approved three new death claims, bringing the total number
of deaths linked so far to the switch to 27, according to a
report released on Monday by the lawyer overseeing the program.
Since it began accepting claims on Aug. 1, the program has
received a total of 1,371 claims for deaths and injuries,
according to the report by the office of Kenneth Feinberg, who
GM has tapped to run the program. The report listed all of the
claims received and approved as of Friday.
GM has faced criticism this year for waiting 11 years to
begin recalling millions of cars with ignition-switch problems
that were linked to fatalities.
The switch can slip out of position, stalling the vehicle
and disabling air bags, and the defect led to the recall of 2.6
million vehicles earlier this year.
So far, 52 claims have been deemed eligible for
compensation, including the 27 deaths and 25 injuries, the
report showed.
Overall, the number of claims received for injuries and
deaths was up more than 21 percent from 1,130 last week,
according to the report. The rise is attributable in part to 13
new death claims, bringing the total number of death claims
received by the automaker to 178, and to a continuing uptick in
the number of claims for less serious injuries - those that
require hospitalization but do not cause serious permanent
damage - from 886 to 1,108.
The program will continue to receive applications until Dec.
31 on behalf of individuals injured or killed in accidents they
say were caused by the switch problem.
GM has given Feinberg, who has overseen compensation
programs for high-profile catastrophes such as the 9/11 attacks
and Deepwater Horizon oil spill, free rein to determine
eligibility criteria under the program and to approve or reject
claims. The amount of compensation has not been capped, but GM
has set aside at least $400 million to cover the costs.
Under the program's protocol, eligible death claims can
expect a payout of at least $1 million or more, depending on
whether the deceased had any dependents or any other
"extraordinary circumstances" applied.
Once claims are approved, Feinberg's office makes cash
offers to the eligible claimants. At least three families so far
have accepted the awards, according to plaintiffs' lawyers.
