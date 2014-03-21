Five ways to bet on water -Barron's
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
WASHINGTON, March 20 General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra is scheduled to testify on April 1 to a U.S. House of Representatives panel investigating the company's long-running problem with defective ignition switches that have been linked to 12 deaths, the committee said on Thursday.
House Energy and Commerce Committee leaders also said they had invited National Highway Traffic Safety Administration acting Administrator David Friedman to testify at the hearing.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Peter Cooney)
NEW YORK, March 19 Calling water "one of the most appealing long-term investments," Barron's recommended five bets on related securities in an article published Sunday.
WASHINGTON, March 19 A newer class of type 2 diabetes drugs significantly cut the risk of death and hospitalization for heart failure compared with other medicines for the disease, according to data released on Sunday from a so-called real world study sponsored by AstraZeneca.
ANKARA, March 19 Turkey on Sunday accused Germany of supporting the network of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric it blames for last year's attempted coup, comments likely to aggravate a diplomatic feud between the two countries.