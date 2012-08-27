BRIEF-SoftBank Group set to invest more than $3 bln in WeWork - CNBC
* Softbank Group Corp set to invest more than $3 billion in WeWork - CNBC, citing a source Source text : http://cnb.cx/2lVk0X5 Further company coverage:
Aug 27 General Motors is recalling 44,668 2012 Chevrolet Sonic subcompacts to check for and correct faulty windshield washers, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday in an official government filing.
GM said the windshield wiper washer hose on Sonics made from May 5, 2011, through February 24, 2012, could separate from the washer fluid reservoir.
A lack of washer fluid could impede the driver's view, increasing the risk of a crash, NHTSA said.
GM expects to begin notifying customers on Sept. 7.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has denied administering banned supplements to his athletes and issued a firm rebuttal of what he said were false allegations against him in a British newspaper.
NEW YORK, Feb 26 The stock of payment processing company Global Payments Inc could rise by 15 percent to $90 in the year ahead as revenue and profits increase, according to Barron's.