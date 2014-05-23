(Adds details from NHTSA, GM response)

By Paul Lienert

DETROIT May 23 U.S. safety regulators said on Friday that it is "likely" that more than 13 people died in General Motors cars recalled earlier this year for defective ignition switches.

GM recalled 2.6 million older models, including Chevrolet Cobalt and Saturn Ion, to replace faulty switches that can cause engines to shut off while driving, leading to a sudden loss of power steering and brakes and the failure of air bags to deploy in a crash.

GM has linked the switch to 13 deaths in 35 crashes of Cobalts and Ions, which were built and sold between model years 2003-2010.

In response to a query from Reuters, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday said, "The final death toll associated with this safety defect is not known to NHTSA, but we believe it's likely that more than 13 lives were lost."

The agency added: "GM would be in the position to determine additional cases related directly to this defect based on lawsuits, incident claims and additional data reported directly to the automaker from its customers, dealerships, insurance companies, safety groups and other sources."

On Friday, GM spokesman Jim Cain said, "To the best of our knowledge, there have been 13 fatalities that may be related to the ignition switch defect. That's after a thorough analysis of the information available to us. If we come across new information, of course, we will share it with the agency. We're totally focused on fixing all of the cars as quickly as we can."

GM has never fully explained how it arrived at the count of 13 deaths, nor has it identified the victims.

Spokesman Cain said GM determined there were at least 13 fatalities connected with the defective switches "by assessing the detailed information in the claims data available to us," including information in lawsuits and complaints.

"The criteria we used to make the determination was based on engineering expertise in both air bag deployment and electrical systems," he added. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Peter Henderson)