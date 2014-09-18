DETROIT, Sept 18 General Motors Co will recall about 3,200 vans powered by natural gas because of the possibility of a gas leak that increases the risk of a fire, the automaker said on Thursday.

GM said it knows of no fires, crashes or injuries related to this issue.

The alternative to conventional gasoline vans is the 2011 to 2014 model year Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana. There are 3,196 of the vans registered in the United States and another 13 in Canada, GM said.

Gas may leak to the atmosphere from a high-pressure regulator, GM and safety regulators with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

GM dealers will fix the vans at no charge, but the parts are not yet available at dealership service departments, GM said. The company said it will notify owners when the vans can be repaired. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by Matthew Lewis)