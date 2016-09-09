Chevron says to give CEO fewer stock options
Jan 30 Oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp said it would give its top executive fewer stock options after shareholders expressed concern about executive pay.
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 General Motors Co said Friday it will recall nearly 4.3 million vehicles worldwide for a software defect that can, in rare instances, prevent air bags from deploying during a crash, an issue that has been linked to one death and three injuries.
The Detroit automaker said the recall of newer trucks, cars and SUVs from the 2014-2017 model years would not have a material impact on its financial results.
GM said the sensing and diagnostic module that controls airbag deployment has a software defect that may prevent the deployment of frontal airbags in certain "rare circumstances when a crash is preceded by a specific event impacting vehicle dynamics." (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
Jan 30 Oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp said it would give its top executive fewer stock options after shareholders expressed concern about executive pay.
* Biocryst announces the acceptance of Peramivir MAA filing by the European Medicines Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Booz Allen Hamilton announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results