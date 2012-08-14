DETROIT Aug 14 General Motors Co is recalling 10,315 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vans from model years 2003-2004 in 20 cold-weather U.S. states and in Canada because road salt may have corroded a fueling pipe, GM said.

There are 9,389 vans recalled in the United States and 926 in Canada. The affected vans have "60/40" swing-out driver side doors.

U.S. safety regulators said there is a higher risk of fire if the pipe that carries gasoline is corroded.

No injuries or fires have been reported as a result of this issue, GM said.

GM said owners already have been notified that they can bring their vehicles to dealers for repairs if necessary. Dealers will install a new fuel filler neck assembly.