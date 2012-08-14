BRIEF-Alimera Sciences and Knight Therapeutics file new drug submission for iluvien in Canada
* Alimera Sciences and Knight Therapeutics announce filing of new drug submission for iluvien in Canada
DETROIT Aug 14 General Motors Co is recalling 10,315 Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana vans from model years 2003-2004 in 20 cold-weather U.S. states and in Canada because road salt may have corroded a fueling pipe, GM said.
There are 9,389 vans recalled in the United States and 926 in Canada. The affected vans have "60/40" swing-out driver side doors.
U.S. safety regulators said there is a higher risk of fire if the pipe that carries gasoline is corroded.
No injuries or fires have been reported as a result of this issue, GM said.
GM said owners already have been notified that they can bring their vehicles to dealers for repairs if necessary. Dealers will install a new fuel filler neck assembly.
