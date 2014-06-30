(Adds details on recalls and deaths, earlier investigations,
comment by U.S. congressman)
By Bernie Woodall and Paul Lienert
DETROIT, June 30 General Motors Co's
ongoing safety crisis over deadly ignition switches deepened on
Monday with the recall of 8.23 million mostly older cars linked
by the U.S. automaker to three deaths.
The latest recalls boosted the number of deaths acknowledged
by GM to at least 16. The automaker said it now knows of 61
crashes tied to faulty ignition switches, although U.S.
lawmakers and safety regulators have said they expect the death
toll to climb.
A Reuters investigation in early June found that at least 74
people had died in GM cars in accidents with similarities to
those that GM earlier had linked to 13 deaths involving
defective ignition switches.
The report on Monday of additional fatalities and recalls
"confirms our fears that GM's safety failures were much more
widespread than initially reported," said U.S. House Energy and
Commerce Chairman Fred Upton, a Michigan Republican, whose
committee twice has interviewed GM Chief Executive Officer Mary
Barra.
GM said the latest victims will not be included in a
compensation fund set up to provide at least $1 million to
victims of crashes tied to defective switches in older compact
cars, including the Chevrolet Cobalt and Saturn Ion. Details of
that fund, which is being administered by attorney Kenneth
Feinberg, were announced earlier on Monday.
The latest victims were killed in two separate high-speed
crashes, one involving a 2003 Chevrolet Impala, the other a 2004
Impala, according to GM spokesman Jim Cain. The air bags failed
to deploy in both crashes, Cain said, but GM cannot conclusively
link the nondeployment to the ignition switches.
The latest recalls, covering compact and midsize cars,
sedans and crossovers from model years 1997-2014, swell the
total number of vehicles recalled by GM this year to 29 million.
GM last year sold 2.8 million vehicles in the United States and
9.7 million globally. So far this year, GM has recalled more
cars than the entire U.S. industry did in 2013.
The automaker also said on Monday it would increase by $500
million a second-quarter charge to cover the cost of the
recalls. So far this year, the writedowns are expected to total
$2.5 billion.
GM earlier this year recalled nearly 2.6 million Cobalts,
Ions and other small cars with defective switches that it linked
to 54 crashes and at least 13 deaths.
Earlier this month, it recalled more than 500,000 Chevrolet
Camaro sports cars and another 3.4 million midsize and fullsize
sedans, including Chevrolet Impalas and Cadillac DeVilles.
LEGAL PROBLEMS
On Monday, GM issued two separate recalls, both related to
ignition switches which it said could be turned off because of
"inadvertent key rotation." In turn, that could shut off the
engine and cut power to steering, brakes and air bags - issues
similar to those that triggered the earlier recalls.
Affected are 7.61 million older sedans and coupes dating
back to model year 1997, including 2000-2005 Chevrolet Impalas
and 1997-2005 Chevrolet Malibus. Also recalled were 616,179
Cadillacs from model years 2003-2014, including the CTS coupe
and sedan and the SRX crossover.
The 2004-2006 Cadillac SRX used a switch part similar to
that on the 2003 Saturn Ion, Reuters reported in April. GM
engineers told the switch supplier, Delphi Automotive,
about accidentally turning off ignition switches in a Cadillac
SRX with their knees more than eight years ago, according to
documents provided to U.S. safety regulators.
The original SRX ignition-switch part also was used in the
2003-2007 Cadillac CTS, according to online GM parts catalogs
reviewed by Reuters. Delphi supplied the switches for the
2003-2007 CTS and the 2004-2009 SRX, it told the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
GM did not recall the SRX and the CTS for switch-related
issues, however, until Monday.
As it has done previously, GM urged owners to remove all
items from key rings, including the fob, leaving only the
ignition key. It said it would provide dealers with an insert to
change the key-head design from a slot to a hole to reduce the
chance of the key ring and fob turning off the switch.
In early June, GM released a 325-page report on the 11-year
process of identifying defects in the Cobalt and Ion that
eventually led to the recall of those cars earlier this year.
The report was prepared by Anton Valukas, chairman of GM's
outside law firm Jenner & Block, and largely exonerated top
executives.
But GM faces legal problems on a number of fronts. A county
district attorney in California on Monday announced a lawsuit
accusing GM of being a threat to public safety by concealing at
least 35 safety defects that have prompted the recall of
millions of vehicles.
GM previously has acknowledged that the U.S. Department of
Justice is investigating how it handled the recall of the Cobalt
and Ion.
GM shares closed down 0.9 percent at $36.30 on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan in Washington; editing
by Matthew Lewis)