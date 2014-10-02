DETROIT Oct 2 General Motors Co on Thursday said it is recalling 117,651 newer vehicles in North America because a possible manufacturing defect could cause an electrical short and increase the risk of a crash.

The largest U.S. automaker said about 1 percent of all the cars, pickup trucks and SUVs recalled are believed to have the potential defect in the chassis control module, where metal slivers could cause an electrical short that results in the vehicle stalling or not starting, a spokesman said.

GM said it was unaware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities related to the condition.

The recall is GM's 69th this year, covering more than 29 million vehicles globally. The highest profile of the recalls was one earlier this year involving 2.6 million vehicles because of a defective ignition switch linked to at least 23 deaths.

Affected are certain versions of the 2013-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade SUVs; 2013-2014 Cadillac CTS sedans; 2014 Chevy Traverse, GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave crossover vehicles; 2014 Chevy Express and GMC Savana vans; and 2014 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy duty full-size pickup trucks.

Of the affected vehicles, 97,540 are in the United States and the rest are in Canada, Mexico and are exports.

GM said about 4,500 of the vehicles are unsold and being held at U.S. dealers until repairs are made. No timeline has been established yet for repairs, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Diane Craft)