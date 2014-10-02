DETROIT Oct 2 General Motors Co on
Thursday said it is recalling 117,651 newer vehicles in North
America because a possible manufacturing defect could cause an
electrical short and increase the risk of a crash.
The largest U.S. automaker said about 1 percent of all the
cars, pickup trucks and SUVs recalled are believed to have the
potential defect in the chassis control module, where metal
slivers could cause an electrical short that results in the
vehicle stalling or not starting, a spokesman said.
GM said it was unaware of any crashes, injuries or
fatalities related to the condition.
The recall is GM's 69th this year, covering more than 29
million vehicles globally. The highest profile of the recalls
was one earlier this year involving 2.6 million vehicles because
of a defective ignition switch linked to at least 23 deaths.
Affected are certain versions of the 2013-2014 Chevrolet
Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade SUVs;
2013-2014 Cadillac CTS sedans; 2014 Chevy Traverse, GMC Acadia
and Buick Enclave crossover vehicles; 2014 Chevy Express and GMC
Savana vans; and 2014 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy duty
full-size pickup trucks.
Of the affected vehicles, 97,540 are in the United States
and the rest are in Canada, Mexico and are exports.
GM said about 4,500 of the vehicles are unsold and being
held at U.S. dealers until repairs are made. No timeline has
been established yet for repairs, the spokesman said.
