DETROIT Oct 3 General Motors Co said on Friday it is recalling 524,384 cars and sport utility vehicles globally in two actions dealing with potential latch and loose part issues.

The recalls of Cadillac and Saab SUVs and Chevrolet Spark small cars raise the No. 1 U.S. automaker's total number of recalls this year to 71, affecting almost 30 million vehicles. The highest profile is the recall affecting 2.6 million cars with defective ignition switches linked to at least 23 deaths.

GM said it is recalling 430,550 Cadillac SRX and Saab 9-4X SUVs for possible loose joint and worn threads in the rear toe link assembly that could cause the vehicle to wander at highway speed and if it separates, increasing the risk of a crash.

GM said it was aware of three crashes and two injuries as a result of the issue.

Dealers will replace the SUVs' rear toe link assembly as needed. The recall affects SRX SUVs from model years 2010 through 2015 and 9-4X SUVs from 2011 and 2012 model years.

Of the recalled SUVs, 290,107 are in the United States and the rest are in Canada, Mexico and are exports.

The Detroit company also recalled 93,834 newer Chevrolet Spark cars because corrosion can cause the secondary hood latch striker to stick in the open position, increasing the risk of the hood opening unexpectedly during driving and increasing the risk of a crash. The cars are built in South Korea.

GM said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to this issue, but in documents filed with U.S. safety regulators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it cited two cases in the United Kingdom and one in Denmark where the vehicle hood opened while the customer was driving.

During its investigation, GM said it discovered the suspect secondary hood latch failed a 10-year component level corrosion test in November 2013, according to documents filed with NHTSA. By February 2014, GM said it determined that the anticorrosion coating was deficient and it began applying a different coating in late July.

GM's investigation revealed 10 warranty cases in the United States with premature corroding of secondary hood latches, according to the NHTSA documents.

The cars affected by the recall are from the 2013 through 2015 model years.

About 13,000 of the affected cars are still at U.S. dealers and will not be sold until they are repaired, GM said. Of the cars recalled, 89,294 are in the United States, with the rest in Canada, Mexico and exports.

Customers will be notified and dealers will replace the cars' hood strikers when parts are available, GM said. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)