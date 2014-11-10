NEW YORK Nov 9 General Motors Co had
ordered a half-million new replacement ignition switches nearly
two months before it told federal safety regulators about the
safety issues which prompted a recall of millions of vehicles
this year, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The automaker placed an "urgent" order for 500,000
replacement switches to fix Chevrolet Cobalts and other small
cars, one day after a meeting of senior executives last
December, the Journal said, citing e-mails viewed by the
publication.
The e-mail exchanges took place in mid-December 2013 between
a GM contract worker and the company's ignition-switch supplier,
Delphi Automotive PLC, WSJ said. GM announced its
recall in February 2014.
GM's recall of about 2.6 million vehicles concern a faulty
ignition switch, which could cause it to slip out of position,
cutting power to air bags, steering and brakes. A federal judge
in Manhattan has set Jan. 11, 2016 for the first trial in
consolidated litigation against GM over the safety issues that
prompted the recalls.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)