May 15 General Motors Co has hired a law
firm to review how information about defective ignition switches
in its cars reached board members, the Wall Street Journal
reported citing a person close to the board.
Board members were not apprised of the matter, in which
small cars stalled due to faulty switches, and called for a
review to ensure vehicle safety issues are brought to their
attention quicker, the newspaper reported late Wednesday. (r.reuters.com/jyv39v)
The board has appointed New York law firm Wachtell, Lipton,
Rosen & Katz to conduct the review, the Journal said.
Neither General Motors nor Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
were immediately available for comment outside regular U.S.
business hours.
The defect led GM to recall 2.6 million cars, including
Chevrolet Cobalts and Saturn Ions.
(Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)