Oct 8 General Motors Co said it would
recall 31,685 SUVs in North America to repair a manufacturing
defect in the windshield wiper motor that may overheat.
GM told the U.S. vehicle safety regulator National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration it will recall certain model year
2016 Chevrolet Traverse, GMC Acadia and Buick Enclave SUVs
manufactured between Aug. 18, 2015 to Sept. 24, 2015. (1.usa.gov/1gTUbLb)
The front windshield wiper motor cover may melt, smoke or
catch fire due to overheating in some cases.
GM said about 6,400 of the SUVs with faulty wiper motors
were sold to customers while the rest are being held at
dealerships.
