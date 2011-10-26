* GM to repair tire pressure system in Equinox, Terrain
* Vehicles built from July 18 to Sept. 6 of this year
DETROIT Oct 26 General Motors Co (GM.N) is
recalling more than 36,000 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain
small crossovers worldwide to repair the tire pressure
monitoring system, the U.S. automaker said on Wednesday.
The recall affects cars built for the 2012 model year. GM
said the system may fail to alert to the driver when a
vehicle's tire pressure falls below federal standards.
Underinflated tires can result in tire overloading and
overheating, which could lead to a blowout and possible crash,
GM said in a statement. Premature wear of tires can also lead
to poor handling and fuel economy.
Nearly 34,000 of the recalled vehicles are in the United
States. The rest are in Canada, Mexico and six countries in the
Middle East. The vehicles were built from July 18 through Sept.
6 of this year, according to a notice on the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration website.
The system should set off a warning light when the tire
pressure is 25 percent below the recommended cold tire pressure
levels.
But in the affected vehicles, the warning light does not
turn on until tire pressure is more than 25 percent below
recommended levels.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)