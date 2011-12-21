* Recall due to potential transmission defects
* Affects 9,862 compact luxury SUVs in China, 8,789 in U.S.
* Models are 2010-2011 from GM Ramos Arizpe plant, Mexico
(Recasts with details of global recall and NHTSA letter,
adds information on separate U.S. recall, changes
story label; previous dateline BEIJING)
Dec 21 General Motors Co (GM.N) said it is
recalling almost 20,000 Cadillac SRX crossover vehicles, mostly
in China and the United States, due to potential transmission
defects.
GM's Chinese joint venture, Shanghai GM, is recalling 9,862
of the compact luxury SUVs in that country, while GM is
recalling 8,789 in the United States. A small number in 20 other
countries are also affected, a GM spokesman said.
Shanghai GM is a joint venture between GM and SAIC Motor
Corp(600104.SS).
The vehicles affected in the recall are from the 2010 and
2011 model years, and were built at GM's Ramos Arizpe plant in
Mexico.
GM, in a letter to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, said it received a customer letter in June
alleging unintended vehicle motion in a 2011 SRX as the customer
tried to shift between park and drive and then back to park. The
customer reported that he stopped the vehicle with the service
brake and then set the parking brake.
GM said in the letter to NHTSA that it found in some cases
the transmission shift cable was not properly routed in the
vehicle's engine compartment. A deeper investigation by the
automaker found potential claims dating back to the fall of
2010.
A GM spokesman said there have been no reports of accidents
or injuries in any countries affected by the recall.
In a separate announcement, GM said on Wednesday it is
recalling 3,150 Chevrolet Captiva crossovers sold to rental car
agencies in the United States for a power steering overheating
issue that could lead to an engine compartment fire. The model
years affected are 2011 and 2012.
The Captivas being recalled also were built at the Ramos
Arizpe plant.
If the vehicle is inadvertently driven with the transmission
in manual mode and left in first gear for a prolonger period of
time, its power steering fluid may overheat and cause a leak
that could result in a fire, GM said. There have been no reports
of fire.
(Reporting by Terril Yue Jones in Beijing and Ben Klayman in
Detroit; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg and Richard Chang)