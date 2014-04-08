(Adds NHTSA statement, paragraph 9)
WASHINGTON, April 7 General Motors, which
has recalled 2.6 million cars for faulty ignition switches that
caused air bags to deactivate, may also have a defect in air
bags in 2003 to 2010 Chevrolet Impalas, an auto safety watchdog
group said on Monday.
In a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, the Center for Auto Safety said that the
computer code, or algorithm, which determines when an air bag
deploys in an accident, may improperly turn off the air bag if
the passenger is bounced in his or her seat just before an
accident.
Air bags are not designed to deploy when a passenger's
weight is below a certain amount, and a bouncing motion, even
when the person is belted, could reduce the weight registered by
the seat sensor linked to the air bag algorithm.
There have been 143 fatalities in front-impact crashes in
2000-2010 model year Impalas in which the air bags failed to
deploy, according to the center, and in 98 of them, the
occupants were wearing safety belts. It said it included the
2000-2002 models in the crash data because it was possible that
some of them contained the suspect algorithm.
"We call on NHTSA to examine each of the fatal
non-deployment crashes to determine whether the air bag should
have deployed and why it didn't," Clarence Ditlow, the center's
executive director, said in the letter.
Ditlow credited accident investigator Don Friedman of Xprts
LLC with uncovering the alleged defect. Friedman in November had
called on NHTSA to open an investigation.
A NHTSA probe could ultimately lead to a recall.
"We will, of course, cooperate with NHTSA if it determines
any further action is needed regarding this petition," GM
spokesman Greg Martin said.
NHTSA said in a statement it "has received and is evaluating
a petition about possible defects" in the deployment of air bags
in certain Impalas.
The air bag algorithm has also become part of the
investigation into a recall begun in February of 2.6 million
Chevrolet Cobalts, Saturn Ions and other GM models for a
defective ignition switch that could suddenly turn off the car's
engine.
Questions have been raised about whether the largest U.S.
automaker was trying to conceal the problem, after years of
consumer complaints and at least 13 deaths linked to the faulty
part.
NHTSA acting Administrator David Friedman told a
congressional hearing last week that his agency's investigators
were surprised to learn that turning off the engine caused the
air bags to deactivate immediately in the recalled GM cars.
He said the agency was examining what role, if any, the
algorithm in the recalled cars had in the air bags not deploying
in accidents.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney and G Crosse)