CORRECTED-BRIEF-Ten Peaks Coffee Co posts 4th-qtr earnings of C$0.15 per share (March 15)
* Ten Peaks Coffee Company reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
NEW YORK, March 14 General Motors was hit with a lawsuit on Friday from customers who said their vehicles have lost value because of ignition problems that have prompted a recall of 1.6 million cars.
The proposed class action, filed in federal court in Texas, says GM knew about the problem since 2004, but failed to fix it, creating "unreasonably dangerous" conditions for drivers of the affected models.
* Ten Peaks Coffee Company reports results for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* The LGL Group, Inc. reports full year and q4 2016 financial results
* Heat Biologics reports positive interim phase 2 lung cancer results in patients treated with hs-110 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor