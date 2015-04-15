(Adds details from ruling, background on lawsuits and
By Jessica Dye and Nick Brown
NEW YORK, April 15 General Motors Co will
not have to face dozens of lawsuits accusing it of concealing an
ignition-switch defect that led to the recall of 2.6 million
vehicles, a U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled on Wednesday.
GM had argued it was protected from claims on vehicles
pre-dating its 2009 exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, while
plaintiffs in the lawsuits said the company violated their
constitutional rights by failing to disclose the defect.
The decision by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Gerber means GM
may avoid potentially billions of dollars in liability, as well
as the cost of defending those lawsuits, although claims arising
from GM's conduct after its bankruptcy will not be affected.
The plaintiffs will have to file their claims against the
financially strapped "Old GM," the shell company comprised of
bad assets GM shed in bankruptcy. As of October, Old GM's main
assets were worth about $9.25 billion, versus roughly $32
billion in claims, a recovery of about 29 cents on the dollar
for trust creditors.
Judge Gerber held that GM economic-loss plaintiffs can still
bring claims against New GM based solely on its post-bankruptcy
conduct.
A lead lawyer for ignition-switch plaintiffs, Steve Berman,
said that he was pleased the judge would let claims based on New
GM's conduct proceed. However, he said, plaintiffs intended to
fight the ruling on appeal.
Gerber said he would certify the case for direct review by
the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
A GM spokesman, Jim Cain, said that Gerber properly
concluded that claims based on old GM's conduct were barred and
that the plaintiffs still had to prove the merits of their
claims against new GM.
CENTER OF CLAIMS
Plaintiffs' claims center on a faulty ignition switch in
some older vehicle models that could slip out of position,
cutting power to brakes, steering and airbags. Last year GM
recalled 2.6 million vehicles with the switch, and later issued
additional recalls for other safety issues. The defect was
linked to nearly 160 injuries and 84 deaths.
The claims mostly allege loss in vehicle value, as GM has
already agreed to compensate most injury and death claimants
through a separate fund. However, some personal injury and death
claimants who were not compensated through the fund, because
they were either ineligible or opted out, are among those now
suing the company.
Shares in GM rose 45 cents to $37.39 in after-hours trading
following the decision.
GM's 2009 bankruptcy essentially split the company, with New
GM purchasing the profitable business operations and Old GM
retaining burdensome liabilities. Under the sale, New GM
expressly disavowed responsibility for most product-related
claims on cars made before the bankruptcy.
Plaintiffs sought to pierce that shield on grounds that they
could not have known they might have legal claims at the time of
the bankruptcy. Despite having been given notice of the sale,
they said, GM covered up the switch defect and deprived them of
their day in court.
In his ruling, Gerber cited due process "failures" but said
they did not rise to the level of a violation because plaintiffs
failed to show they were prejudiced by insufficient notice.
"A denial of notice need not result in an automatic win for
the party that failed to get appropriate notice the first time
around," Gerber said.
Nearly 200 lawsuits, many of which have been brought on
behalf of potentially millions of economic-loss plaintiffs, have
been consolidated in New York federal court. Plaintiffs are
seeking an estimated $7 billion to $10 billion in lost vehicle
value, the ruling said.
GM feared a damaging financial hit if the judge ruled that
the bankruptcy settlement did not shield GM from lawsuits over
vehicles made before its bankruptcy. GM executives cited the
risk among the reasons why they were reluctant earlier this year
to return to investors a larger share of its $25 billion cash
trove.
In March, after a group of investors mounted a public push
for $8 billion in stock buybacks, GM announced it would launch a
$5 billion stock buyback and boost dividend payouts by another
$5 billion through 2016.
