NEW YORK Jan 25 A U.S. judge was asked Monday to remove three lawyers from their leadership posts in litigation against General Motors over a faulty ignition switch linked to nearly 400 injuries and deaths, after the stunning collapse last week of a first federal test trial over the part.

The motion from Lance Cooper, who represents other ignition-switch plaintiffs, said the "poor decisions and mismanagement" of lawyers Robert Hilliard, Steve Berman and Elizabeth Cabraser was hindering resolution of hundreds of lawsuits against the automaker, which recalled 2.6 million vehicles with the defective part in 2014. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Jonathan Oatis)