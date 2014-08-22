Aug 21 U.S. federal prosecutors have learned
that lawyers for General Motors Co were present at key
meetings during which information about problems with some of
its vehicles were discussed, a source close to the investigation
said.
The prosecutors from the U.S. Department of Justice have
asked how lawyers attending those meetings participated in them
and what they did afterward with the information that was shared
during the meetings, the source said.
General Motors had issued a report in June which detailed
how for 11 years it turned a blind eye to an ignition-switch
problem linked to at least 13 deaths but largely pinned the
blame on what the report described as incompetent lower-level
employees, leaving top brass untouched.
Lower-level lawyers are among the 15 people GM has dismissed
in the safety debacle that has resulted in millions of recalled
vehicles.
"We're cooperating fully," a representative from the company
said.
The Justice Department was not immediately available for
comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.
Employees within the No.1 U.S. automaker's legal department
are being scrutinized for concealing evidence from regulators
about a faulty ignition switch, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing sources. (on.wsj.com/VJn4Vt)
Concealing evidence about the faulty ignition switch could
have led to a potential delay in the recall of the affected
vehicles, the Journal said.
U.S. senators in July demanded to know why General Motors
did not fire its top lawyer, General Counsel Michael Millikin,
after it was revealed this year that the automaker' s litigation
department knew of a widespread and deadly ignition flaw but
failed to escalate the safety issue.
